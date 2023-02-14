Brazil hits 25 GW solar milestone

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazil has surpassed 25 GW of installed solar capacity, equivalent to 11.6% of the country’s electricity mix. The utility-scale PV sector accounts for 7.8 GW and distributed generation for 17.2 GW.

Since July 2022, PV in Brazil has grown by an average of 1 GW per month, according to ABSolar. The country had a cumulative capacity of 16.4 GW in July, 17.5 GW in August, 18.6 GW in September, 21.1 GW in October, 22 GW in November, 23 GW in December, and 25 GW in February 2023.

ABSolar says that this capacity has attracted BRL 125.3 billion in new investments to the country.

Popular content

In January, the Brazilian authorities introduced new rules to ensure that PV systems below 3 MW in size will still be eligible for net-metering tariffs until 2045.

A grid fee for prosumers went into effect this year, but the economic profitability of rooftop PV and small solar parks is expected to remain high. The strong growth recorded in 2022 was also related to the introduction of this grid fee starting from January.