Brazil imported 5.2 GW of solar modules in Q1

Santos, Brazil

From pv magazine LatAm

Brazilian solar developers imported 5.27 GW of solar modules in the first quarter of the year, up 128.1% from the same period in 2021, when 2.32 GW were imported, according to data collected by the consulting firm Greener.

The quarterly figure already exceeds the 4.88 GW of modules imported during the entire second half of 2021. High-power solar panels with outputs above 500 W accounted for more than 60% of all PV module imports to the country by volume.

Greener has also reported that the quarterly imports of inverters reached 3.06 GW by volume, up 26.4% from the same period in 2021, when shipments reached 2.51 GW.

The significant growth in shipments, outpacing growth in new installations, underscores how equipment distributors are preparing for the anticipated installation rush later this year under current net metering rules. From next year, owners of PV systems up to 5 MW in size will have to pay grid fees.

In the first quarter, 1.45 GW of new solar plants were built in Brazil, according to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), with 1,253 MW of distributed-generation (DG) installations and 200 MW of large-scale capacity. In the same period of 2021, developers constructed 866 MW of DG solar, but no new solar parks were built.