Brazil set to install 9.3 GW of solar in 2024, says Absolar

From pv magazine Brazil

New forecasts by Absolar, the Brazilian solar energy association, suggest that new investments in the PV sector could exceed BRL 38.9 billion ($7.8 billion) in 2024.

The trade body said the PV sector is expected to generate more than 281.6 thousand new jobs next year, spread across all regions of Brazil, providing more than BRL 11.7 billion of extra revenue for the state budget.

Popular content