Breaking: Analysis of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Effectiveness for Preventing COVID-19

At 11:00 am ET today (November 2, 2021), the results will be released for research that analyzed the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for preventing COVID-19First identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China, Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It has spread globally, resulting in the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic.”>COVID-19. The study will be published in JAMA Network Open, a monthly open access medical journal published by the American Medical Association.

What The Study Did: The findings of this study, which included 8,889 patients who received a single dose of the Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine and 88,898 unvaccinated patients, are consistent with the clinical trial–reported efficacy of Ad26.COV2.S, suggesting that the vaccine is effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the official name of the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Previous to this name being adopted, it was commonly referred to as the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Wuhan coronavirus, or the Wuhan virus.”>SARS-CoV-2 infection, even with the spread of variants such as Alpha or Delta that were not present in the original studies, and reaffirm the urgent need to continue mass vaccination efforts globally.

Authors: Tyler Wagner, Ph.D., and Venky Soundararajan, Ph.D., of nference in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are the corresponding authors.

