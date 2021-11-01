Breaking: Incidence of Blood Clot in Brain After Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccination

At 11:00 am ET today (November 1, 2021), the results will be released for research that studied Incidence of blood clot in brain after Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19First identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China, Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It has spread globally, resulting in the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic.”>COVID-19 vaccination.

What The Study Did: Resarchers compared post-Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson/Janssen) vaccination cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST, a blood clot in the brain) rates with prepandemic rates to estimate postvaccination CVST risk. The rate of this rare adverse effect must be considered in the context of the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19.

