Broadband in Sierra Leone capital to be powered by off-grid solar-plus-storage

The Freetown landing station of the $700 million Africa Coast to Europe fiber-optic broadband cable.

The broadband network in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, is set to become “the first fully green network in the sub region” after CrossBoundary Energy agreed to finance a 1.2 MW solar system backed by “up to 2 MWh” of energy storage.

Nairobi-based financial services business CrossBoundary will lend $1.5-2 million to finance the solar-plus-storage set-up, which will be installed by Freetown-based smart infrastructure business Zoodlabs SL, part of the Zood Group of companies.

The off-grid power system is set to be commissioned by the middle of next year, a project spokesperson told pv magazine.