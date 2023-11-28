Building for Medicaid’s regulatory moment with Neil Batlivala from Pair Team

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Neil Batlivala, the CEO and co-founder at Pair Team, a startup building infrastructure to help the most vulnerable populations get the clinical and social care they need through Medicaid expansion. Neil talked about how his previous health tech experience led him to start a company solely focused on connecting care facilities like food pantries and shelters to clinical training and care through Medicaid funding. He also talked about:

Raising venture capital for a mission-driven company.

Building in a space that is affected by government regulation.

Scaling a startup that requires individual solutions for each user.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us: