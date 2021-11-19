Building Investor Trust and Credibility Through ESG

Date/Time: December 7, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Earning investors’ trust and taking a multi-stakeholder approach is table stakes for companies today. However, Edelman’s upcoming 2021 Trust Barometer Special Report: Institutional Investors reveals that there is skepticism amongst investors around environmental, social-impact and governance (ESG) practices and a push for greater climate action and stronger activism to win trust across stakeholder groups. During this expert panel discussion, we will look at the findings from Edelman’s annual survey of 700 institutional investors across seven regions, and discuss the implications of the report findings for issuers when it comes to building investor trust and credibility.

Moderator:

Grant Harrison, Green Finance and ESG Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Heidi Dubois, Global Head of ESG, Edelman

