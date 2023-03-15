Building the Circular Buildings Revolution

Date/Time: April 20, 2023 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

“Why do we recycle cans and throw away buildings?” – Michelle Wiseman on the Circularity 22 keynote stage

Join GreenBiz for our conversation covering the approaches building product manufacturers are using to make products more circular and keep materials in play after their first use. The idea of buildings as material banks is not new, but deserves examination as it hasn’t taken hold at the scale we would expect. How are building product manufacturers designing their products for circularity? And more importantly, how are they ensuring that those thoughtfully-designed products don’t end up in landfills at the end-of-first-use?

Topics will include:

Circular product design

Engaging with supply partners

Moderator:

Jon Smieja, VP, Circularity & Senior Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Dennis Wilson, VP, ESG & Managing Director, Saint-Gobain Circular Economy Solutions

Sarah Levine, Director of Circular Economy, Legrand

