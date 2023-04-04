Building your renewables strategy: Three proven tools to keep costs down

Date/Time: April 27, 2023 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

The latest IPCC report is clear: the greenhouse gas emission reductions necessary to mitigate the worst effects of climate change must be rapid and deep and immediate. Thousands of companies have made public commitments and joined the Science-Based Target Initiative, but many feel that the “quick wins” in their strategies already have been achieved and are focusing on the harder challenges ahead.

As a result, competition for renewable energy, the most scalable decarbonization lever, has significantly increased, doubling the cost of both renewable energy certificates (RECs) and power purchase agreements (PPAs) since 2021. There are also tax implications that must be considered for each approach. So, how can companies reduce their emissions quickly and affordably?

Tax equity investing, virtual PPAs (VPPAs), and community solar subscriptions are three proven methods to source renewable energy and manage cost.

In this webinar, you’ll learn about these renewable energy solutions, their individual value propositions, and the role that each solution can play in your company’s renewable energy strategy.

Among the things you’ll learn:

How the VPPA market is changing and what risks those changes create

The benefits and opportunities for community solar subscriptions

How tax equity can align corporate tax strategy and sustainability goals

