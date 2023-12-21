Buy your TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 pass before January 2 and save an extra 20%

Will 2024 be the year you do whatever it takes to move your startup ambitions to the next level? Heck, yeah! In that entrepreneurial spirit, we’re offering you a holiday gift wrapped inside a New Year’s resolution you’ll actually want to keep. Take 20% off the already low launch price on founder and investor passes to TechCrunch Early Stage 2024, taking place on April 25 in Boston, Massachusetts. This offer is good through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Unwrap a gift worth celebrating, and buy your pass today!

If you’re not familiar with TC Early Stage, it’s the essential destination for aspiring, emerging and newly minted startup founders. It’s where you’ll find the leading founders, investors, entrepreneurs and startup experts from across the tech ecosystem.

You’ll learn from them in small group presentations and roundtables focused on core topics that every founder needs to master:

Attracting media attention.

Brand building.

Finding founder-friendly investors.

Product-led growth.

Recruiting.

Understanding product-market fit.

Don’t miss this sneak peek at the agenda featuring Emily Knight, president of Engine Accelerator; Tom Blomfield, group partner at Y Combinator; Rudina Seseri, co-founder and managing partner at Glasswing Ventures; and more. We’ll add plenty more sessions and speakers in the weeks ahead.

Do you consider yourself a startup expert? Do you want to be among our many speakers? Submit your application to our call for content by January 10

