BYD increases capacity at Brazilian PV module factory

Chinese manufacturer BYD has opened a new manufacturing line at its factory in Campinas, Brazil. It will use the new line to produce PV modules with a power outputs ranging from 450 W to 670 W.

Chinese solar, battery and EV manufacturer BYD has added a new production line to its solar module production facility in Campinas, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

The factory now has a capacity of 500 MW. It will produce new panels based on multi-busbar, half-cell, and 1/3 cut cell technologies, with power outputs ranging from 450 W to 670 W.

“With this new capacity, the company strengthens and maintains its leadership in the national market, not only in terms of volume produced, but also in cutting-edge technology, characterizing itself as one of the companies that invest the most in new processes and equipment in the sector,” BYD said referring to the new production line, which is expected to start commercial operations on April 25.

Adalberto Maluf, director of marketing and sustainability at BYD Brasil, hailed the launch of the new production line.

“In addition to representing the largest factory in operation and occupying the position of largest manufacturer in the country, the facility has already produced more than 1.6 million modules in the last five years, bringing great independence and economy to the market, as a source of clean and renewable energy,” said Maluf.

The factory opened in 2017 with an annual capacity of 200 MW, with the support of Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian government’s trade and investment promotion agency. Solar projects that feature Brazilian-made components can obtain financing from the Brazilian Development Bank and Banco do Nordeste.

Chinese-Canadian PV module manufacturer Canadian Solar also operates a solar module factory near Sao Paulo with an annual production capacity of 380 MW.