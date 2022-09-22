BYD to produce 22.2% efficient n-type TOPCon solar modules in Brazil

BYD’s module factory in Campinas.

From pv magazine Brazil

Chinese solar, battery and EV manufacturer BYD announced it will set up a production line for n-type solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) technology at its factory in Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The company said the bifacial modules will have a power conversion efficiency of 22.2%, a nominal power of 575 W, and a temperature coefficient of -0.32% per C.

“We will be the first company to produce these panels in Brazil. This shows the great pioneering spirit of BYD Energy, a company that is always bringing cutting-edge technology to the country,” stated Marcelo Taborda, Sales Director at BYD Energy do Brasil.

The factory in Campinas reopened in April. The production line and processes were upgraded with the latest technologies such as multi-busbar, half-cell, and 1/3 cut cell. “The new 575 W n-type TOPCON module was developed in Brazil, by Brazilian engineers, specifically for our market,” said Rodrigo Garcia, R&D manager at BYD Energy do Brasil.

The new production lines also allow the factory to become compatible with all solar cell sizes currently available on the market. The facility now has a capacity of 500 MW and produces panels with power outputs ranging from 450 W to 670 W.

The factory opened in 2017 with an annual capacity of 200 MW, with the support of Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian government’s trade and investment promotion agency. Solar projects that feature Brazilian-made components can obtain financing from the Brazilian Development Bank and Banco do Nordeste.