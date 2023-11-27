Byju’s taps Jiny Thattil as CTO following departure of Anil Goel

Anil Goel, the CTO of Byju’s, is leaving the edtech giant, he informed some colleagues amid a broader restructuring at the Bengaluru-headquartered startup as it looks to pare down costs and unify many of its businesses. Jiny Thattil is replacing Goel as the CTO, according to an internal communication.

Goel, a former Amazon executive, was one of the highest paid CTOs in the country, according to people familiar with the matter. He and Byju’s mutually decided to part ways, according to one person familiar with the matter.

Byju’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The departure of Goel comes amid a broader restructuring at Byju’s as it looks to reach break-even next year. The startup has eliminated thousands of jobs in the recent quarters and clubbed some businesses together. Byju’s CFO also recently quit.

Thattil joined Byju’s in 2020, spearheading engineering at the startup before moving to another senior role at Epic, a startup that Byju’s acquired earlier. Prior to joining Byju’s, Thattil had stints at Amazon, InMobi, and Happay.