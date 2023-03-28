Cabify, the Madrid-based Uber rival, says it’s raised $110M in new funding

It’s 2023, and we’re years past the peak of monster fundraising for on-demand transportation and delivery startups locked in highly competitive races with each other to dominate urban consumer mobility. But with many of the biggest and most tenacious players still in the market, those rounds have not disappeared altogether. Today, Cabify — the Madrid-based platform that competes against Uber in Spain and Latin America — is announcing that it has picked up $110 million in funding — money that it plans to use in part to expand in its existing footprint, to expand its technology stack, and to bring more electric vehicles into its fleet.

The company currently has over 42 million registered users and 1.2 million drivers across markets that include cities in Spain such as Madrid and Barcelona as well and cities in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, and it says its plan is to triple revenues in the next three years while expanding to 25 cities overall.

The funding is a mix of equity and debt, the company tells me. The equity comes from Orilla Asset Management (the family office for Francisco Riberas, who is one of the major shareholders of Gestamp, a Spanish automotive manufacturing giant), financial services giant AXIS (via its Fond-ICO Next Tech), and others that are not being named.

The company did not disclose the exact amount of new funding as the $110 million also includes a €40 million loan from the European Investment Bank actually announced in December 2022, as well as a funding round of an unconfirmed amount of funding that Cabify secured in July 2022.

Cabify also did not respond to a question about its valuation. PitchBook notes that the investment in July 2022 valued the company at $1.49 billion. The company has a pretty large cap table underneath that figure: PitchBook lists no less than 33 current investors (plus another 13 that have cashed out). The list of active backers include the likes of Rakuten (the Japanese “Amazon” that has used Spain as the home base for its European efforts), Endeavor Capital and the Winkelvoss twins.

Cabify’s fundraising underscores the fact that while regulators may not be holding as many of these transportation companies to account as they were previously, and consumers may not buzz about them as much as they did pre-Covid, they are continuing to grow, and specifically here are raising money in a tight capital market to continue investing in their growth. Cabify is not disclosing revenue numbers, nor whether it is actually profitable in any single market or overall, but it said that it is growing.

It notes that “turnover in 2022 is already 24% higher than in 2019, and 32% higher than in 2021”. Those absolute figures, however, may not be very big: the last financials for the company published in PitchBook happen to be for 2019, when it posted revenues of $2.94 million. That would mean 2022 revenues are $3.65 million.

“This commitment from strategic investors is a recognition of Cabify’s positive impact and potential to continue creating long-term value for our investors and the cities in which we operate,” said Juan de Antonio, CEO of Cabify, in a statement. “These are partners who share our vision for the sustainable mobility industry and will enable us to accelerate the delivery of our strategic plan.”