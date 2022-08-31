Can your company donate solar kit to Ukraine?

More than a thousand standalone solar generating kits will be sent to Ukraine by a German nonprofit group to kick-start an appeal for off-grid power equipment for the war-torn country.
Bonn-based renewable energy non-profit Global100RE and the World Wind Energy Association (WWEA), based in the same German city, have appealed for more off-grid generating equipment to be donated to Ukraine, including solar panels, batteries and power banks. The Global100RE initiative – managed by London-based entities the clean power non-profit The Climate Group and corporate clean power reporting charity the Carbon Disclosure Project – said more than 1,000 mobile solar sets have been collected by the Berlin-based Access to Energy Institute and will be distributed in Ukraine in the coming days.
The Access to Energy institute is an off-grid solar group chiefly funded by the Ikea Foundation, the Doen Foundation, the Good Energies Foundation, and FMO, a Dutch state-owned development bank.
Popular content
“The sun does not send a bill, this sentence takes on a special meaning, ” said journalist Franz Alt said in an article published on the WWEA website to launch the appeaL. “The sun shines for all of us – free of charge [and] environmentally friendly.”
Anyone interested in donating off-grid power equipment to the appeal can either complete a form online on the WWEA website or can email [email protected] Cash donations will also be accepted with details on how to pay listed on the WWEA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine