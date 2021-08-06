Canadian asset management co. agrees to acquire Brazil’s largest PV product distributor

The transaction should be finalized by the end of the month, with the deal amounting to a $320 million equity investment.

Brookfield Business Partners, a unit of Canada-based asset management company Brookfield Asset Management, has agreed to acquire Brazil’s largest PV product distributor and system integrator, Aldo.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized by the end of August. Brookfield Business Partners noted in a quarterly earnings update that it acquired Aldo, and would fund “approximately $115 million of the $320 million equity investment for a 35% ownership interest, with the balance from institutional partners.”

Aldo said in a statement, “The transaction will enable the expansion of the company’s national operations, the launch of new products and services, and the continuity of the mission to support the development of the distributed generation market in Brazil.”

The company said its turnover for 2020 amounted to 1.6 billion BRL ($308.8 million). “We were one of the first to believe in the solar sector in Brazil, we are pioneers in sustainability, and this transaction will help us go even further, expanding the offer to a market in full expansion,” said the company’s founder and CEO, Aldo Pereira Teixeira.

In an interview with pv magazine in January, Pereira Teixeira explained the trajectory of the distributed generation segment, which in Brazil includes all PV systems not exceeding 5 MW in size. According to him, Brazil may see the deployment of 4 GW of new distributed generation solar capacity this year and another 5 GW next year.

Regarding the possibility of expanding the company’s business abroad, Pereira Teixeira said that it would take at least 10 years for the Brazilian market to become saturated. “And until then, we want to continue growing and maintain our leadership here,” he commented at the time. “Brazil is still taking its first steps in solar energy.”