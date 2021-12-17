Canadian BIPV maker releases 350 W shingle-mimicking modules

From pv magazine USA

Canada-based building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) module manufacturer Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology released a 350 W solar roof panel. The modules are designed to mimic the look of a shingled roof, retaining significant power output while considering the aesthetics of the home.

The panels feature hidden framing that allows for visual integration with non-solar roof sections, and customizable tempered glass in four different shades, including slate and shingle-like designs. The Solar Roof is also integrated with an anti-soiling coating.

The black asphalt mono module offers up to 300 W and open-circuit voltage up to 1000V, while the black slate mono module produces up to 350 W nominal max power and 1000V. The modules measure 80”x40” and have a temperature coefficient of –0.36% per Celsius.

Mitrex Solar Roof panels are manufactured in Ontario, Canada and are backed by a 25-year warranty. The company said the roof-integrated PV can be installed using the same methods of traditional panel installation.

Popular content

This product release comes on the heels of Mitrex’s release of its most powerful solar panel to-date: a two-module 790 W panel.

The panel is built of two 395 W modules and contains 144 monocrystalline cells with 22.5% efficiency. The 790W panel is coated with patented anti-reflective technology, which involves color-treating the glass through pigments that are fused into the glass itself.

Mitrex also makes smaller solar modules, as well as PV facades, solar cladding, solar glass and BIPV systems.