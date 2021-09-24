Canadian manufacturer to set up 350 MW solar cell factory in New York

From pv magazine USA

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Ubiquity Solar have announced that the Canadian PV technology company will establish solar manufacturing operations at a former IBM site in the village of Endicott in Broome County, New York.

With an investment of roughly $61 million, Ubiquity Solar will repurpose 800,000 square-feet of space at the former IBM campus. The manufacturing facility will create up to 150 highly skilled jobs once the site is fully operational, which is expected by the end of 2022.

In the project’s first phase, it is expected that the increase in capacity will enable Ubiquity Solar to produce 1.5 MW of advanced space-grade PV cells for aerospace customers and 350 MW of utility-grade PV cells for the power generation market in 2022.

