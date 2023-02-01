 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Canadian Solar reveals plans to set up 14 GW of solar cell, module capacity

By Peter Moore on February 1, 2023

Canadian Solar says its cell and module capacity will reach 50 GW by the end of this year.

Canadian Solar module factory in Brazil
Canadian Solar module factory in Brazil

Image: Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc. has revealed that it will set up 16 GW of additional solar cell and module capacity in Yangzhou, in China’s Jiangsu province.

The Chinese-Canadian module maker and the city government have signed an agreement that includes the expansion of wafer and battery capacity. It said construction is expected to start by the end of June.

By the end of 2023, the company expects to reach a production capacity of 20 GW of ingots, 35 GW of wafers, and 50 GW  of both cells and modules.

According to its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, its production capacity included 14.1 GW of ingots, 15.3 GW of wafers, 17.3 GW of cells, and 31.3 GW of modules at the end of September.

Peter Moore
