Cancer-Fighting Nanoparticles: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Disease

Researchers have developed cancer-fighting nanoparticles that can deliver innovative chemoimmunotherapy.

According to a new study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have developed cancer-fighting nanoparticles that simultaneously deliver chemotherapy and a novel immunotherapy.

The new immunotherapy, which silences a gene involved in immunosuppression, has been shown to be effective in shrinking tumors in mouse models of colon and pancreatic cancer when combined with chemotherapy and packaged into nanoparticles.

“There are two innovative aspects of our study: the discovery of a new therapeutic target and a new nanocarrier that is very effective in selective delivery of immunotherapy and chemotherapeutic drugs,” said senior author Song Li, M.D., Ph.D., professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the Pitt School of Pharmacy and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center investigator. “I’m excited about this research because it’s highly translational. We don’t know yet whether our approach works in patients, but our findings suggest that there is a lot of potential.”

Chemotherapy is a pillar of cancer treatment, but residual cancer cells can persist and cause tumor relapse. This process involves a lipid called phosphatidylserine (PS), which is usually found inside the tumor cell membrane’s inner layer but migrates to the cell surface in response to chemotherapy drugs. On the surface, PS acts as an immunosuppressant, protecting the remaining cancer cells from the immune system.

The Pitt researchers found that treatment with chemotherapy drugs fluorouracil and oxoplatin (FuOXP)

led to increased levels of Xkr8, a protein that controls the distribution of PS on the cell membrane. This finding suggested that blocking Xkr8 would prevent cancer cells from shunting PS to the cell surface, allowing immune cells to mop up cancer cells that lingered after chemotherapy.

In an independent study that was recently published in Cell Reports<em>Cell Reports</em> is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that published research papers that report new biological insight across a broad range of disciplines within the life sciences. Established in 2012, it is the first open access journal published by Cell Press, an imprint of Elsevier.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Cell Reports, Yi-Nan Gong, Ph.D., assistant professor of immunology at Pitt, also identified Xkr8 as a novel therapeutic target to boost anti-tumor immune response.

Li and his team designed snippets of genetic code called short interference RNARibonucleic acid (RNA) is a polymeric molecule similar to DNA that is essential in various biological roles in coding, decoding, regulation and expression of genes. Both are nucleic acids, but unlike DNA, RNA is single-stranded. An RNA strand has a backbone made of alternating sugar (ribose) and phosphate groups. Attached to each sugar is one of four bases—adenine (A), uracil (U), cytosine (C), or guanine (G). Different types of RNA exist in the cell: messenger RNA (mRNA), ribosomal RNA (rRNA), and transfer RNA (tRNA).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>RNA (siRNA), which shuts down the production of specific proteins — in this case, Xkr8. After packaging siRNA and FuOXP together into dual-action nanoparticles, the next step was targeting them to tumors.

Nanoparticles are typically too large to cross intact blood vessels in healthy tissue, but they can reach cancer cells because tumors sometimes have poorly developed vessels with holes that allow them passage. But this tumor-targeting approach is limited because many human tumors do not have large enough holes for nanoparticles to pass through.

“Like a ferry carrying people from one side of the river to the other, we wanted to develop a mechanism that allows nanoparticles to cross intact blood vessels without relying on holes,” said Li.

To develop such a ferry, the researchers decorated the surface of the nanoparticles with chondroitin sulfate and PEG. These compounds help the nanoparticles target tumors and avoid healthy tissue by binding to cell receptors common on both tumor blood vessels and tumor cells and prolonging the length of time they remain in the bloodstream.

When injected into mice, about 10% of the nanoparticles made their way to their tumor — a significant improvement over most other nanocarrier platforms. A previous analysis of published research found that, on average, only 0.7% of nanoparticle doses reach their target.

The dual-action nanoparticles dramatically reduced the migration of immunosuppressing PS to the cell surface compared to nanoparticles containing the chemodrug FuOXP alone.

Next, the researchers tested their platform in mouse models of colon and pancreatic cancer. Animals treated with nanoparticles containing both FuOXP and siRNA had better tumor microenvironments with more cancer-fighting T cells and fewer immunosuppressive regulatory T cells than animals that received placebo or FuOXP doses.

As a result, mice that received the siRNA-FuOXP nanoparticles showed a dramatic decrease in tumor size compared to animals that received those carrying just one therapy.

According to Li, the study also pointed to the potential of combining the FuOXP-siRNA nanoparticles with another type of immunotherapy called checkpoint inhibitors. Immune checkpoints such as PD-1 act like brakes on the immune system, but checkpoint inhibitors work to release the brakes and help immune cells to fight cancer.

The researchers found that FuOXP nanoparticles with or without siRNA increased PD-1 expression. But when they added a PD-1 inhibitor drug, the combination therapy had drastic improvements in tumor growth and survival in mice.

With their sights set on translating their novel therapy to the clinic, the team is now looking to validate their findings with additional experiments and further evaluate potential side effects.

References: “Targeting Xkr8 via nanoparticle-mediated in situ co-delivery of siRNA and chemotherapy drugs for cancer immunochemotherapy” by Yuang Chen, Yixian Huang, Qinzhe Li, Zhangyi Luo, Ziqian Zhang, Haozhe Huang, Jingjing Sun, LinXinTian Zhang, Runzi Sun, Daniel J. Bain, James F. Conway, Binfeng Lu and Song Li, 24 November 2022, Nature Nanotechnology.

DOI: 10.1038/s41565-022-01266-2

“Mobilizing phospholipids on tumor plasmaPlasma is one of the four fundamental states of matter, along with solid, liquid, and gas. It is an ionized gas consisting of positive ions and free electrons. It was first described by chemist Irving Langmuir in the 1920s.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>plasma membrane implicates phosphatidylserine externalization blockade for cancer immunotherapy” by Weihong Wang, Shaoxian Wu, Zhanpeng Cen, Yixin Zhang, Yuang Chen, Yixian Huang, Anthony R. Cillo, Joshua S. Prokopec, Giovanni Quarato, Dario A.A. Vignali, Jacob Stewart-Ornstein, Song Li, Binfeng Lu and Yi-Nan Gong, 1 November 2022, Cell Reports.

DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2022.111582

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health.

