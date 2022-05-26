Canon takes another stab at the mirrorless market, with R7 and R10

Camera giant Canon has had an impressive SLR camera lineup since the mid-’70s and has made a successful transition from film-based SLR cameras to the digital realm. The company has been less successful in the mirrorless space but recently picked up the sales numbers. The company claims that it took the top spot for market share for mirrorless cameras in Q1 this year. It just launched two new cameras — both with APS-C imaging sensors — that the company hopes will solidify its position in the market.

The R10 packs 24 million pixels into its large APS-C sized imaging sensor, while the R7 ups that number to 32 million. Both cameras can shoot at an impressive 15 frames per second running on the mechanical shutters and include optical imaging stabilization into its diminutive bodies. The R7 can shoot 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, while both cameras can shoot at 30p and 24p as well. Shooting with electronic shutter only, the R7 can shoot 30 frames per second worth of stills — very impressive indeed. It opens up a number of new workflows that make it possible to capture every critical moment.

EOS R7 and EOS R10 provide enhanced video functions and accessories, such as the new multifunction shoe with EOS R7, while still maintaining ease of use. With a robust mirrorless system at their core, these cameras provide users with a powerful telephoto reach through both still images and video, by virtue of the 1.6x crop factor that comes with APS-C sensor cameras.

Alongside the camera bodies, Canon is releasing a couple of new RF-S lenses. With names that really roll off the tongue (the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM), these will be the standard zoom lenses for the EOS R7 and EOS R10 cameras. The RF-S 18-45mm provides an 18-45 mm focal length, but users will experience a field of view equivalent to 29-72 mm lens coverage on a full-frame camera. The RF-S18-150mm lens is a longer-range standard zoom, equivalent to 29-240 mm lens coverage on a full frame. While ideal for the new EOS R10 and EOS R7 APS-C sized sensor bodies, these lenses can be used for any R-series camera.

​​​​​​​The Canon EOS R10 camera body will be available for $979, and the Canon EOS R7 camera body will be available for $1,499. The lenses are $499 for the 18-150 mm and $299 for the 18-45 mm. All products will be available in late 2022.