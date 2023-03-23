Cape Verde kicks off tender for 3.4 MW of solar

Cape Verde’s Special Projects Management Unit (UGPE) has launched a tender to select engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies for a 1.3 MW solar plant on Fogo island, a 1.2 MW installation on Santo Antão island, and another two 0.4 MW systems on the islands of Sao Nicolau and Maio.

Prospective developers have until March 30 to submit bids to build all four PV plants. The selected bidders will be expected to start construction by August 2023, with projects set for commissioning by 2025.

The selected power developers will also be responsible for setting up a training program for UGPE staff.

“Training provided shall be structured such that it equips the local staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully take over the design, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the solar PV systems at the end of the EPC contract,” UGPE said in the tender document.

Financing for the contracts will be provided via Cape Verde’s Renewable Energy and Improved Utility Performance Project (REIUP) facility, which has secured $16.5 million of funding from the World Bank.

The latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Cape Verde had cumulatively installed 8 MW of solar by the end of 2022.