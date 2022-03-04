Carbon & Beyond: How the Last Decade Can Prepare ESG Leaders for 2030

Date/Time: March 24th, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

A panel of ESG experts will share what they’ve learned from their years of experience working in sustainability and what we can expect from upcoming ESG trends and regulatory changes. Attendees will be able to take these lessons and apply them to their organizational ESG strategy and initiatives to better prepare for reaching 2030 targets. The discussion will provide substantive insights, exploring the theme of carbon and beyond, including:

The future of carbon regulation, including decarbonization and the evaluation of carbon offsets

Environmental issues that expand beyond GHG emissions, such as the water crisis

ESG issues that expand beyond the ‘E’ including supplier transparency and DEI

Moderator:

Grant Harrison, Green Finance & ESG Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Ted Dhilon, CEO & Co-Founder, FigBytes

Warren Gorowitz, Director of CSR, Hunter Industries

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.