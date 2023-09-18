Carrot Weather for iOS 17 introduces a voice impersonation feature and more

Apple’s iOS 17 update arrives today, and many apps are rolling out updates to support the new features. One app in particular is Carrot Weather, the weather app that delivers hilarious daily forecasts. The app launched a variety of new features, such as a voice impersonation feature, weather widgets and more.

Thanks to Apple’s new Personal Voice accessibility feature, which mimics a user’s voice, Carrot can now sound like a user when providing weather updates. Personal Voice is mainly designed for people who are at risk of losing the ability to speak. Carrot’s new voice impersonation tool could be helpful for these individuals. Plus, the feature may be fun for those who can imitate celebrity voices, Brian Mueller, the creator of the Carrot apps, told TechCrunch.

Carrot’s 5.12 update also includes several weather widgets that can now be added to the iPhone StandBy mode display, the iPad Lock Screen and the Apple Watch Smart Stack. StandBy is the new full-screen experience on iPhones that allows users to put the device on its side and view glanceable information. Carrot offers widgets that provide jokes as well as hourly and daily forecast charts.

Additionally, the Carrot app for Apple Watch has been redesigned for watchOS 10. The main interface will now use a vertical tab view, so users can quickly switch between forecasts, whether that be current, hourly or daily. Each section is tappable and can expand to show additional details. Users can also display animated weather maps and customize data points.

For the first time, Carrot is now available in 14 additional languages– Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish and Swedish. However, Carrot’s snarky comments – which the app is most notorious for – are still English-only.

There’s also a new next-hour radar feature that tracks the movement of storms 60 minutes into the future. The feature is available in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Version 5.12 of Carrot is available on the App Store today.