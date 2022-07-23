Cash is nice — as an option

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

When I visited London recently, I found it hard to spend even one pound in cash: Cashless transactions were more than encouraged — they were often mandatory. However, cash payments are still very much a reality for American cannabis dispensaries and in emerging countries. But are we ready for the end of cash? Let’s explore. — Anna

Forced to pay by card, or forced to pay cash?

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it less common for people to use cash to pay for their everyday purchases.

Because of hygiene and social distancing measures, merchants who used to frown upon letting customers pay small amounts by card are now encouraging contactless transactions. And with many outdoor activities simply out of the question, cash was more often hoarded than it was spent.