CEA-INES, Enel achieve 26.5% efficiency for tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell

Researchers at France’s National Solar Energy Institute (INES) – a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) – and Italian renewables specialist Enel Green Power claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.5% for a two-terminal tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell. The scientists said the new result improves on the 25.8% efficiency they achieved for the same kind of cell in December 2022.

“The device with an active area of 9 cm² has an open-circuit voltage above 1,880 mV,” CEA-INES said, noting that the improvement on the device, which is based on a p-i-n configuration, was also due to “shading correction.” It did not reveal any additional technical details.

Enel Green Power is betting on an n-type heterojunction (HJT) cell with an efficiency of 25.5% for its new 3 GW solar module factory now under construction in Catania, southern Italy. It recently said this could result in module efficiencies above 24%. From 2026, Enel Green Power plans to offer even more efficient solar modules based on tandem silicon-perovskite cells. The final products will reportedly reach efficiencies of around 30%.

CEA-INES and Enel Green Power have jointly developed DC/DC maximum power point trackers (MPPT). They said they are now also working on high-efficiency bifacial PV panels. In addition, they claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency rating of 24.47% for a gallium-doped p-type heterojunction silicon solar cell in March 2022.

In August 2020, they achieved an efficiency of 25.0% for a heterojunction solar cell with an active surface of 213 cm2, based on a M2 silicon wafer format. With this result, the two parties had improved upon their previous record of 24.63%. The method was based on heterojunction processes developed between Enel and INES, using manufacturing equipment provided by Switzerland’s Meyer Burger.