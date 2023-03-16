CEA-INES, Enel achieve 26.5% efficiency for tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell

Researchers at France’s National Solar Energy Institute (INES) – a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) – and Italian renewables specialist Enel Green Power claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.5% for a two-terminal tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell. The scientists said the new result improves on the 25.8% efficiency they achieved for the same kind of cell in December 2022.
“The device with an active area of 9 cm² has an open-circuit voltage above 1,880 mV,” CEA-INES said, noting that the improvement on the device, which is based on a p-i-n configuration, was also due to “shading correction.” It did not reveal any additional technical details.
Enel Green Power is betting on an n-type heterojunction (HJT) cell with an efficiency of 25.5% for its new 3 GW solar module factory now under construction in Catania, southern Italy. It recently said this could result in module efficiencies above 24%. From 2026, Enel Green Power plans to offer even more efficient solar modules based on tandem silicon-perovskite cells. The final products will reportedly reach efficiencies of around 30%.
Popular content
CEA-INES and Enel Green Power have jointly developed DC/DC maximum power point trackers (MPPT). They said they are now also working on high-efficiency bifacial PV panels. In addition, they claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency rating of 24.47% for a gallium-doped p-type heterojunction silicon solar cell in March 2022.
In August 2020, they achieved an efficiency of 25.0% for a heterojunction solar cell with an active surface of 213 cm2, based on a M2 silicon wafer format. With this result, the two parties had improved upon their previous record of 24.63%. The method was based on heterojunction processes developed between Enel and INES, using manufacturing equipment provided by Switzerland’s Meyer Burger.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine