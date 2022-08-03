Central Electronics opens bidding to supply 3 million polycrystalline solar cells

From pv magazine India

Indian manufacturer Central Electronics Ltd. has opened bidding to supply 3 million multicrystalline solar cells, including 1.5 million cells rated for a minimum peak output of 4.68 W and another 1.5 million rated for 4.63 Wp.

The solar cells must feature five busbars, with the front busbar having a minimum width of 0.8 ± 0.2 mm and the back busbar 1.5 ± 0.3 mm. The cells should be 156.75 x 156.75 mm ± 0.25 mm or 157 x 157 mm ± 0.25 mm in size, with a cell thickness of 200±20 microns. These must have uniform silicon nitride as an anti-reflection coating.

Popular content

To be eligible, the vendors should have a minimum multicrystalline cell production capacity of 30 MW per year.