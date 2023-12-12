CES 2024: TechCrunch wants to meet your startup

The temperature is plummeting, the stockings are hung by the fireplace with care, the sixth candle is soon to be lit and Santa Con is now, mercifully, little more than distant vomit stains. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: CES is almost upon us.

TechCrunch is making its way back to Las Vegas next month, with chapped lips and high hopes, as the stage will be set for the coming year in consumer electronics.

We’ll be focused on the next big thing(s), per usual. If your startup is appearing at the event, the form below is the best way to let TechCrunch know. Speaking for myself, by the time the event rolls around, I will have little in the way of wiggle room for scheduling, so now is the time to be heard.

We’ll be checking responses periodically between now and the event, with an eye out for the best CES has to offer.

See you in Vegas (maybe).