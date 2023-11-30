Chile covers 20.7% of October electricity demand with solar

Chile’s cumulative installed PV capacity hit 9,187 MW by the end of October, accounting for 26% of the country’s total power capacity, which stands at 35,318 MW.

According to Acera, the renewable energy association of Chile, renewables account for 43.5% to the nation’s total generating capacity.

In October, PV covered 20.7% of national electricity generation, ranking second after hydropower at 25.7%.

The country hit a peak of 75.1% of hourly participation for renewables on March 19, 2023.

Rooftop PV installations under the nation’s net-billing regime have reached 19,730 projects, surpassing 202.7 MW.