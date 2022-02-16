Chile launches 5.25GWh renewable energy auction

From pv magazine LatAm

The Chilean energy regulator (CNE) has launched an auction to provide 5.25GWh of electricity for the national system over a period of 15 years from 2027.

The CNE said on its website that the consultation period for participants will last until April 1. Participants will be able to make rectifications, amendments or additions to their proposals until May 2. The final offers must be submitted by July 1. The final results will be announced between July 25 and Aug. 1.

In Chile’s last energy auction, in August, the CNE assigned 2.31TWh of renewable energy. The lowest price submitted was $0.01332/kWh.

Chile’s cumulative PV installations hit 4.6GW at the end of March, according to the latest figures from ACERA, the Chilean renewable energy association. Utility-scale PV plants account for most of the country’s installed solar capacity, with rooftop PV accounting for just 167 MW. Small solar parks with capacities of up to 9MW – developed under the Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuida program for distributed generation – account for 1.35GW of the total.