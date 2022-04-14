Chile tenders 2,700 hectares for wind, solar deployment

From pv magazine Latam

Chile’s Ministry of National Property has announced that it will tender 2,786 hectares in the Commune of Santa Elena, 27.5 km northwest of the town of Quillagua, approximately 28 km east of the mouth of the Loa River, in the Antofagasta region in northern Chile.

According to the tender document, the land to allocate has relative proximity to power transmission lines and is planned to host large-scale renewable energy power plants.

Interested developers will have time until May 25 to submit their proposals.

The Ministry of National Property launched a similar tender to allocate 8,891 hectares in 2019. The first tender of this kind was issued in 2017, six months after the issuance of a new regulation for using state land for the development of renewable energy projects. These new provisions were aimed at making it far easier to use public land for building projects in the renewable energy sector.

Under this regulation, the maximum term of use granted is to be extended from 30 to 35 years.