Chile to hold new renewables auction in June

From pv magazine Latam

The National Energy Commission of Chile (CNE) has issued the preliminary bidding terms for the energy auction 2022/01, which will contract 5,250GWh per year of renewable electricity for 15 years, starting from 2027.

The final bidding rules will be published by the CNE by the end of this month and the auction will likely take place in June. Storage projects, and projects linked to some storage capacity, will also be entitled to participate in the procurement exercise.

In the latest energy auction held in August, the CNE assigned 2.31TWh of renewable energy and the lowest price submitted was $0.01332/kWh.

Chile’s cumulative PV installations reached 4.6GW at the end of March, according to the latest figures from ACERA, the Chilean renewable energy association. Utility scale PV plants account for most of the country’s installed solar capacity while rooftop PV account for 167 MW of the total. Small solar parks with capacities of up to 9MW – developed under the Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuida, a program to support distributed generation – account for 1.35GW of the total.