Chile’s first fast-charging station for EVs

The recharging station will operate 24 hours a day and in a flexible format, which will allow fleets of electric buses, last-mile distribution vehicles, trucks, taxis and private electric cars to be supplied through fast charging points.

From pv magazine Latam

Enel X, the advanced energy services arm of Italian energy company Enel, has switched on a 100% electric multipurpose recharging station for electric vehicles in Santiago, Chile.

Located next to the Enea Business Park in the district of Pudahuel, near Santiago International Airport, the station has 23 charging points to supply electricity to different vehicles. The station is seen as a potential a solution to the current problem of conventional fossil fuel distribution service stations, where single electric chargers generate lines and long waits. According to the company, buses, trucks, last-mile vehicles, taxi fleets and private cars will be able to recharge electricity quickly, simultaneously and continuously 24 hours a day.

The canopies that cover the different charging points are equipped with 36 photovoltaic panels with a power generation capacity of 16.2 kWh.

The station has 20 fast and ultra-fast chargers with a power of 50 and 150 kW, respectively, which will allow all types of vehicles to be optimally and flexibly charged in up to 10 minutes, Enel X stated. In addition, it will have another three 22 kW units to recharge cars in six hours, taking advantage of the nightly charging time for fleet vehicles.

The chargers will be online through the JuicePass application, a digital platform that provides access to one of the largest public recharging networks in the country and makes it possible to manage the supply of electric vehicles, locate the nearest supplier, reserve it and monitor the load level in real-time, among other benefits.

The station has multi-standard charging points equipped with complete smart grid integration, power adaptation and mobile connectivity that allows remote control and maintenance. Additionally, the equipment is compatible with the main vehicle charging standards currently on the market.

The new station joins ElectroRuta Enel X, the most ambitious electromobility project in Latin America that the company presented at the beginning of 2020, and which includes the installation of 1,200 charging points throughout Chile. To date, Enel X has installed more than 320 charging points in Santiago and different regions of the country.

Enel X charging points are being strategically implemented on motorways, highways, in various types of industry, including mining and the real estate sector, universities and restaurants.