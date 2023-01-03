China aims to add 160 GW of wind, solar capacity in 2023

The NEA said that if China reaches its 2023 installation target of 160 GW of wind and solar, it would represent year-on-year growth of 33%. It added that it expects the country’s cumulative solar capacity to reach 490 GW by the end of 2023, including 430 GW of wind power.

According to the latest NEA statistics, around 65.7 GW of solar and 22.5 GW of wind were deployed in China in the first 11 months of 2022. China’s installation target for 2022 was 120 GW of wind and solar capacity, combined.

The NEA said that large state-owned energy enterprises will help the nation reach the target for 2023. It noted that such companies are currently working on the development of approximately 97.1 GW of renewable energy capacity.