China Brief: SNEC postponed to May

Huawei’s zero-carbon city model at SNEC 2021

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Huawei-zero-carbon-city-SNEC-2021-600×400.jpeg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Huawei-zero-carbon-city-SNEC-2021.jpeg”>

SNEC, the world’s largest solar trade show, has been postponed from December 2022 to May 2023, due to the difficulties caused by strict pandemic rules in China. This is the second time that the 16th edition of the event has been postponed. It was originally set to be held in April 2022, and it was later delayed until June 2022, but it has now been shifted again to May 2023.

Yingfa Group has commissioned a new 20 GW solar cell factory in Yibin, Sichuan province. The new manufacturing facility will start producing at full capacity by the end of 2030. Yingfa is aiming for 50 GW of cell capacity by the end of 2025.

GCL Technology has revealed that it will buy a majority stake in Yajiang Snowway Mining Development. The bankrupt mining company owns the rights to develop a lithium salt mine in Sichuan province, with reserves of 18 million tons of lithium ore. GCL Technology said the acquisition will help it produce raw materials for electric car batteries. The polysilicon manufacturer did not disclose the financial terms of the investment.

Popular content

Jinko Solar has claimed 23.86% efficiency for its newest n-type, TOPCon monocrystalline panel. The company achieved a record efficiency of 26.1% in October. The results, which have been confirmed by Germany’s TÜV Rheinland, build on the company’s previous record of 23.53%, set in July.

Growatt said its application for a $1 billion initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been approved. According to Frost & Sullivan, Growatt was the world’s third-largest inverter manufacturer in 2021.