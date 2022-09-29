China connects world’s largest redox flow battery system to grid

Dalian Rongke Power, a service provider for vanadium redox flow batteries, has connected the world’s largest redox flow battery energy storage station to the grid, in Dalian, in China’s Liaoning province.

The station is expected to start operations in mid-October, following its approval by the Chinese National Energy Administration in 2016. The technology was developed by the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP), under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The first phase of the project has a capacity of 100 MW/400 MWh, for an investment of about CNY 1.9 billion ($266 million). The second phase of the project is expected to push the full capacity to 200 MW/800 MWh. That will bring the total investment to CNY 3.8 billion, according to the Chinese Energy Storge Alliance.

The Dalian Flow Battery Energy Storage Peak-shaving Power Station will perform peak shaving and valley-filling grid auxiliary services, to offset the variability of the city’s solar and wind energy supply. Solar and wind will be used to charge the station’s batteries during the grid load valley period by converting electrical energy into battery-stored chemical energy. Later, at peak grid load, the stored chemical energy will be converted back into electrical energy and transmitted to users.