China Three Gorges commissions 1 MW pilot PV plant with perovskite panels

The Kubuqi Photovoltaic Desert Control Project
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/2023120314314946704-600×337.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/2023120314314946704.jpg”>
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/2023120314314946704-600×337.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/2023120314314946704.jpg”>
Three Gorges Energy, a unit of China Three Gorges Corp., has switched on a 1 MW solar power plant using unspecified perovskite PV panels in the Kubuqi Desert, in China’s Inner Mongolia region.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine