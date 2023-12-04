 Press "Enter" to skip to content

China Three Gorges commissions 1 MW pilot PV plant with perovskite panels

By Peter Moore on December 4, 2023

China Three Gorges has commissioned a 1 MW pilot solar plant with perovskite panels near Ordos, in China’s Inner Mongolia region. This marks the world’s first commercial PV system to use perovskite tech and features 11,200 modules from an undisclosed manufacturer.

The Kubuqi Photovoltaic Desert Control Project
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/2023120314314946704-600×337.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/2023120314314946704.jpg”>

The Kubuqi Photovoltaic Desert Control Project

Image: China Three Gorges Corporation

