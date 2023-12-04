China’s renewable energy capacity tops 1.4 TW

China’s NEA said last week that the country’s total installed renewable energy capacity has exceeded 1.4 TW, which represents approximately 49.9% of the nation’s total electricity generation capacity. The capacity includes 420 GW of hydropower, 404 GW of wind power, 536 GW of solar, and 44 GW of biomass.

NEA said that by the end of 2023, China’s national renewable energy power installation will exceed 1.45 TW, with wind and solar power installations surpassing 1 TW.