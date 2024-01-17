 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chinese authorities complete 50 MW of PV at altitude of 5,000 meters

By Peter Moore on January 17, 2024

The Chinese government says the 50 MW Caipeng PV plant has been completed with 40 MWh of battery storage at an altitude of 5,000 meters in Tibet. The project is connected to a new 35 kV transmission line.

Caipeng PV plant
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/1705037132647056416.v1-600×337.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/1705037132647056416.v1.jpg”>

Caipeng PV plant

Image: SASAC

China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) has announced the completion of the Caipeng photovoltaic power station – a 50 MW PV facility located near Shannan, Tibet.

The facility features 40 MWh of storage and is connected to the power network through a newly built 35 kV transmission line.

“The project is located on the plateau, about 4,994 to 5,100 meters above sea level in Nedong District of Lhokha City, which is home to rich sunshine and is one of the top four high-quality PV power generation regions in [Tibet],” SASAC said in a statement, noting that the facility is currently the highest altitude ever reached by utility-scale PV.

Popular content

In its own statement, the Science and Technology Department of Tibet said the plant features 80,000 solar modules provided by an unspecified supplier and covers a surface of around 800 acres (323 hectares).

It also said construction posed several challenges due to low oxygen, low temperatures, low pressure, and strong ultraviolet rays. SASAC did not disclose the names of the project developer and asset owner.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »