Chinese fish pond hosts 550 MW solar farm

Chinese power transmission and distribution equipment provider Chint Group has recently completed a 550 MW solar plant deployed on a fish pond in Wenzhou, a city with a subtropical maritime monsoon climate in China’s Zhejiang province.

According to the project developers, the area is characterized by high temperatures and rain in summer and frequent typhoon, high-salt and high-humidity climatic conditions at the seaside bring many challenges to the photovoltaic plant.

The facility covers an area of ​​approximately 4,933,333.3 square meters on a beach in the Oufei Enclosed Area, South Zhejiang Industrial Cluster. It was built with around 1.4 million glass-glass monocrystalline solar modules with a power output of 450 W each provided by Chint’s Astronergy unit.

The project combines PV power and fish farming to make better use of the available space in the sea, according to Chint.

The plant can generate 650 million kWh of electricity each year.

Inverter manufacturer Kstar announced it provided its GSM3125C-MV35 inverter turnkey solutions for the project.

“The 550MW solar fishing plant is the biggest in Asia,” a spokesperson from Kstar told pv magazine. “And it is connected to the network of State Grid Corporation of China.

“The GSM3125C-MV35 inverter solution was chosen to ensure the plant’s long-term operational stability, given the inverter’s strong anti-corrosion protection level and reliable performance,” the spokesperson went on to say, noting that the solution is equipped with IP54 protection level, C5 anti-corrosion, Anti-PID and PID recovery, and is especially suitable for offshore PV power generation with high temperature, high humidity, and high salt fog area. “It also includes an energy storage interface, which is convenient for potential future upgrading of the system.”

The facility is connected to the network of China State Grid.

