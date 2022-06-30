Chinese fishery hosts 70 MW solar plant with high-power modules

Concord New Energy has connected a new 70 MW solar plant to the grid in China. The project, which is situated on a pond, also supports fish and shrimp aquaculture. Trina Solar supplied 670 W solar panels for the installation.

China’s Concord New Energy has deployed a 70 MW solar plant on a fish pond in an industrial park in Cangzhou, China’s Hebei province. The project features Trina Solar’s 670W Vertex PV modules.

“Construction on the facility began at the beginning of the second half of last year, and construction was finalized in early June,” a Concord New Energy spokesperson told pv magazine. “The fish ponds will continue to be used for fish and shrimp breeding after the system is connected to the grid.”

The plant is connected to the national grid. It features string inverters supplied by an undisclosed manufacturer.

“The pile foundation is about 6 meters to 7 meters, and the water surface is about 1 meter under the modules, ensuring optimal safety and reliability,” the spokesperson said. “The photovoltaic panels floating on the water can shade the fish pond, reduce water temperature, cut evaporation and effectively block strong sunlight, which significantly reduces the incidence of fish dying as a result of elevated water temperatures.”

Trina Solar claimed that its modules 670 W Vertex modules passed rigorous testing by China’s Geo-Engineering Corp. (CGC).

“In the three tests of the tightened damp heat test, the PID test and the composite aging test, it took the first place, and received the CGC Reliability Award for Humid and Hot Climate,” the manufacturer said.

Trina Solar said the modules in the project were made with packaging materials with higher water resistance. This helps to more effectively isolate the corrosion of metal components such as soldering strips, string connectors, and busbars, while also reducing the PID effect.

“Under humid and hot climate conditions, the reliability of photovoltaic modules faces severe challenges,” the company said. “For example, high temperature and high humidity superimposed on UV aging are more likely to cause aging or even delamination of packaging materials, reducing the insulation resistance of modules and increasing electrical safety risks.”