Chinese Industry Brief: Surging solar exports, wafer supply deals

PV InfoLink reported last week that China exported 37.2 GW of solar panels in the first quarter. Chinese customs statistics show that it exported 9.6 GW in January, 14 GW in February, and 13.6 GW in March, up sharply from the preceding year.

Risen Energy said this week that it has signed a $2.16 billion purchasing deal with wafer supplier Shuangliang Eco-Energy, to secure 1.57 billion wafers over the next two and a half years. The wafer sizes might change in line with market requirements, said Risen.

Sunova Solar has revealed plans to release new solar panels featuring next-generation TOPCon cells at Intersolar Europe this week. The new products are based on 182 mm wafers, with N-type TOPCon cell tech and bifacial double-glass modules. The panels feature 144 cells each, with power ratings up to 575 W and module efficiencies of 22.2%.

Xinte Energy backtracked this week on plans to establish a group to serve as a corporate representative of the Chinese Communist Party, following a revolt by the holders of its Hong Kong-registered shares. The holders of 63.5% of H-shares in the TBEA-owned polysilicon maker and solar developer recently vetoed a proposal by the board to establish a “Communist Party” entity to implement strategic decisions of the party and China’s State Council. The board issued a revised set of amendments this week that did not feature the contentious article. The matter will be voted on at the next annual general meeting in Xinjiang, which has been pushed back from May 20 to May 24.

GCL New Energy will hold a vote on May 31 regarding its latest proposed project sale. It wants to sell off another 30 MW of generation capacity to state-owned Hunan Xinhua Water Conservancy and Electric Power Co. Ltd., after shifting 499 MW of solar fields to it since August 2021. The latest transfer would prompt an expected net gain of CNY 12.6 million ($1.87 million) on the book value of the projects, as part of an anticipated net windfall of CNY 143 million, which the developer said it would use to pay down debt. GCL New Energy’s liabilities could also fall by CNY 142 million if the sale is approved. The sale would leave the developer with 753 MW of solar generating capacity across 34 projects.