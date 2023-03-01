Chinese IT company enters solar module business with 8 GW factory

Xiamen-based 35.com has revealed that its Tianjin Telcom unit has signed an agreement with the government of Meishan, in China’s Sichuan province, to invest CNY 1.5 billion in an 8 GW heterojunction solar module factory.

The company originally planned to build a 5 GW factory in Meishan.

But now this has become the first phase of the overall plan, with the second phase to have a capacity of 3 GW.

According to 35.com, the first phase will be finalized by end of June 2024 and the second phase a year later.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) specialist 35.com is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

.