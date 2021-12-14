Chinese PV Industry Brief: A 20 GW wafer factory under construction and more polysilicon capacity

Fuxing New Energy is building a wafer factory in Anhui Province and Tongwei is moving forward with its plan to increase polysilicon capacity to 430,000 metric tons by the end of 2023.

Wafer manufacturer Fuxing New Energy has begun construction on a factory in Fuyao City, Anhui province. The manufacturing facility will have an annual capacity of 20 GW and will produce n-type large-size wafers. The total investment is estimated to be around RMB6.56 billion (US$1.03 billion). Dong Xingxue, former CEO of solar manufacturer LDK Solar, will be chairman of the company and will lead the management team.

China’s largest polysilicon manufacturer,Tongwei, has announced its factory in Yunnan has successfully commissioned new production capacity of 50,000 metric tons. With the additional output, the company’s total polysilicon production capacity has reached 180,000MT. According to Tongwei’s official website, the company has three main production bases for polysilicon manufacturing: in Leshan, Sichuan province; in Baoshan, Yunnan; and in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. The company plans to further increase capacity to 330,000MT and 430,000MT next year and in 2023, respectively.

China’s largest silicon metal and silicone producer, Hoshine Silicon, has signed an agreement with the government of Urumqi City, in Xinjiang autonomous region, for the construction of a vertically integrated solar module factory. It wants to invest around RMB35.5 billion (US$5.58 billion) in the project with construction scheduled to start in March.

State-controlled solar panel glassmaker Irico New Energy has fleshed out the capital costs of its planned expansion in production capacity ahead of a vote to back new purchasing agreements from sister companies. Irico Group New Energy Co Ltd plans to approve up to RMB160 million (US$25.1 million) spending on packaging, unspecified PV-business raw materials, and other services next year from the wider, state-owned Irico Group Co Ltd which owns 34% of the glassmaker. That figure will rise to RMB186 million (US$29.2 million) in 2023 and RMB191 million (US$30 million) in 2024, providing independent shareholders back the plan, on December 31. A second purchasing agreement concerns property investment unit Xianyang Zhongdian Irico Group Holdings Ltd, which is 72% held by state-owned Irico parent China Electronics Co, and 28% by Irico Group Co. Under that arrangement, the glassmaker would spend up to RMB185 million next year, including RMB119 million (US$18.7 million) on new production lines; rising to RMB246 million (US$38.6 million) in 2023; and RMB234 million (US$36.8 million) in 2024, as the manufacturing facility spend changes to RMB90 million and RMB 26 million (US$4.08 million), respectively. Under the second arrangement, the raw materials to be supplied were specified as coating solution, ink and thinner.