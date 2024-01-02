Chinese PV Industry Brief: Akcome sets up pilot factory for perovskite PV cells

Akcome’s HJT production line

Akcome said it will invest CNY 1 billion ($140 million) in an R&D facility and pilot production plant for HJT perovskite solar cells in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The cell manufacturer said it hopes to invest another CNY 600 million to start commercial production at an unspecified later stage. Akcome has been researching and gaining experience in the HJT segment since 2012, achieving an efficiency of 25.7% for an HJT cell at mass-production level. It currently operates a 6 GW panel factory in Huzhou, northern Zhejiang province.

Shuangliang has announced a new private placement proposal to raise CNY 2.56 billion. The wafer producer said it will invest around 63% of the funds in its 38 GW monocrystalline silicon pulling project in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. Another 10% will be devoted to a hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing base in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province. The remaining CNY 700 million will be used for working capital.

Yingli Solar has announced a 1.25 GW contract for its N-type TOPCon PV modules in Saad 2, a project under development by Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power. Engineering, procurement and construction duties will be handled by two units of Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina).

JA Solar said it has shipped N-type modules for a 240 MW installation in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. ACWA Power and Uzbekistan Joint-Stock Company (JSC) National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan are developing the project.