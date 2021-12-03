Chinese PV Industry Brief: Another manufacturer, Zhonghuan, reduces PV wafer prices

Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has decreased the prices of some of its solar wafers, a few days after competitor Longi made the same move. G1 products (158.75mm) were priced at RMB5.15 (US$0.80) per piece, down 9.1%, while G12 products are 6% cheaper at RMB8.55. M6 (166mm) registered the lowest price drop at 12.5% and are now sold at RMB5.05. The manufacturer also provided the price of its M10 (218mm) product for the first time, which is being offered at RMB6.21

Jiangxi.-based Haiyuan Material (HYM) is currently deploying heterojunction solar cell production lines with a combined capacity of 600 MW. The new lines are expected to begin commercial activities by the end of June. The company will move forward with its plans to deploy a total capacity of 5 GW by the end of 2022.

Chinese-Canadian module maker Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) announced on Thursday that Canadian Solar EMEA Capital Markets, S.A.U., an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar has successfully completed a green bond issuance totaling €30 million. It has a tenor of five years and a coupon of 4% in the European capital market. CSI said the notes are ensured by the company and qualify as “green bonds” pursuant to the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles and the Green Financing Framework adopted by the company in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and EMEA regions.

Popular content

PV module provider Talesun announced on Thursday that it had secured a deal with the government of Daguan County, Yunnan Province, to develop at least 500 MW distributed solar PV in the area. According to the statement, 100 MW will be built on the rooftops of government buildings including hospitals and schools. At least 400 MW will be built on other areas including factory rooftops, agricultural land, road’s sides, and fish ponds.