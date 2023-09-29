Chinese PV Industry Brief: BAJsolar commissions 10 GW solar cell factory

BAJsolar has commissioned a 10 GW solar cell factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province. The new facility will produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells. It announced the completion of the plant’s construction earlier this month. The company said it is looking for opportunities at home and in foreign markets, including India and Turkey. It is also building a 26 GW cell factory in Jiangshan, Zhejiang province. BAJsolar, a unit of Suzhou-based Zhejiang Bangjie Holding Group, said it wants to enhance its industrial supply chain and expand R&D,

