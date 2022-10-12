Chinese PV Industry Brief: Beijing, polysilicon suppliers discussing prices

Polysilicon demand is currently higher than expected.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20211007_090337-scaled-e1645685473721-600×302.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/20211007_090337-scaled-e1645685473721-1200×605-1.jpg”>

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the National Energy Administration have revealed in a joint statement that talks have started with major China solar PV companies in recent days related to market regulations. It is believed that all major Chinese polysilicon suppliers have arranged talks with the government, due the rise of polysilicon since 2020 to more than CNY 300 ($41.85)/kg. “Some companies whooped up polysilicon prices and stored products for better deals, and these also contributed to the price rise,” the agencies said. The three departments urged PV companies to regulate their sales activities and stop stockpiling products.

Datang Group has announced the results for its fourth centralized purchasing order for the fourth quarter of 2022. A 5.55 GW PV module order was shared by six module suppliers, including JinkoSolar, Longi, Da-Solar, CSI, Risen, and Tongwei. The bid was divided into two parts. The first part was for n-type modules with capacities of 780 MW, and the second part consisted of 4,773 MW of p-type products. Jinko and Da-Solar together won the first part of the exercise, according to Datang.

Popular content

Tongwei has announced its preliminary financial results for the first three quarters of this year. The polysilicon supplier and solar cell manufacturer said its net profit attributable to shareholders rose between 259.98% and 266.71% year on year to between CNY 21.4 billion and CNY 21.8 billion. It said rising market demand and higher polysilicon prices contributed to its performance.