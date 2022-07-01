Chinese PV Industry Brief: Big polysilicon deal, new 10 GW solar cell factory

One of Tongwei’s factories in China.

Shuangliang Eco-Energy has agreed to buy 222,5000 MT of polysilicon from solar manufacturer Tongwei through 2026. The companies did not reveal the financial terms of the supply agreement.

JA Solar has signed an agreement with the government of Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, to build a new 10 GW solar cell factory. The company said it wants to invest CNY 2.62 billion ($390.5 million) in the new facility.

Irico New Energy has signed a two-year, CNY 2.22 billion extension of its agreement to supply products and services to JA Solar. Their previous two-year strategic cooperative arrangement expired at the end of March.

TBEA said this week that its Hong-Kong listed polysilicon unit, Xinte Energy, has filed an application with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to list shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Shunfeng International Clean Energy halted trading of its shares this week, pending a proposed asset disposal. In June, the company said the planned CNY 890 million sale of four solar projects to a state-owned entity had fallen through. The disposal of that capacity, totaling 132 MW, had been complicated by a court order that froze the assets of one of the solar project companies.